Katrina Kaif’s natural makeup looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s natural makeup looks are all about neutral tones based on her natural skin tone
Sheer Beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Soothing lip shades in hues of pink, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blushing cheeks dominate her makeup routine
Lip Shades
Suhana Khan's date night looks
Katrina Kaif loves floral ensembles
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She prefers to accentuate her facial features and keeps things as natural as possible
Enhancing Features
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her eye makeup looks are usually smokey and soft, which gives a beautiful look to every outfit she wears
Smokey Eyes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress loves to stick to light and neutral lip shades
Neutral Tones
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She also swears by glossy lips and soft, mascara-ladened eyes
Glossy Lips To Go
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress loves to flaunt her no-makeup face and it’s quite adorable
Adorable
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
It is mostly her infectious smile that enhances her natural makeup look
Simplicity Redefined
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her all-natural beauty look is refreshing and easy to recreate
Refreshing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.