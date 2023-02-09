Heading 3

Katrina Kaif’s natural makeup looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 09, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s natural makeup looks are all about neutral tones based on her natural skin tone

Sheer Beauty 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Soothing lip shades in hues of pink, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blushing cheeks dominate her makeup routine

Lip Shades

Suhana Khan's date night looks

Katrina Kaif loves floral ensembles

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She prefers to accentuate her facial features and keeps things as natural as possible

Enhancing Features

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her eye makeup looks are usually smokey and soft, which gives a beautiful look to every outfit she wears

Smokey Eyes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress loves to stick to light and neutral lip shades 

Neutral Tones

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She also swears by glossy lips and soft, mascara-ladened eyes

Glossy Lips To Go

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress loves to flaunt her no-makeup face and it’s quite adorable

Adorable

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

It is mostly her infectious smile that enhances her natural makeup look

Simplicity Redefined

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her all-natural beauty look is refreshing and easy to recreate 

Refreshing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here