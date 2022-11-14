Katrina Kaif's
Off-duty style
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif wore a full-sleeve midi red silk dress with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves beautifully.
Katrina Kaif wore a monochrome outfit consisting of a white shirt and black shorts along with matching shoes.
Katrina Kaif wore a pastel pink bodycon dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She paired it with strappy gold heels
Katrina Kaif wore a ruffled yellow midi wrap dress from the shelves of the British luxury clothing retail company, Ted Baker London.
Katrina Kaif wore a stunning floral cut-out dress by Australian fashion designer, Zimmermann.
For her airport look, Katrina Kaif wore a denim jacket with a white basic T-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans.
Katrina Kaif wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi which featured gold embellishments along its hem and draped it with a matching dupatta.
Katrina Kaif wore a floral-printed, yellow, skater dress. She paired it with a military green jacket and white sneakers.
Katrina Kaif wore a stonewashed denim mini dress from Balmain featuring a plunging neckline and power shoulders
Katrina Kaif sported a beige jumpsuit by Reformation and paired it with a pair of sneakers.
