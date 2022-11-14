Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's
 Off-duty style

Source: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif wore a full-sleeve midi red silk dress with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves beautifully.

Red romance

Katrina Kaif wore a monochrome outfit consisting of a white shirt and black shorts along with matching shoes. 

Casual yet sexy

Katrina Kaif wore a pastel pink bodycon dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She paired it with strappy gold heels

Pretty in pink

Katrina Kaif wore a ruffled yellow midi wrap dress from the shelves of the British luxury clothing retail company, Ted Baker London.

Easy-breezy number

Katrina Kaif wore a stunning floral cut-out dress by Australian fashion designer, Zimmermann.

Elegant in white

For her airport look, Katrina Kaif wore a denim jacket with a white basic T-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans.

Denim on denim

Katrina Kaif wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi which featured gold embellishments along its hem and draped it with a matching dupatta.

Lady in red

Katrina Kaif wore a floral-printed, yellow, skater dress. She paired it with a military green jacket and white sneakers.

Ray of sunshine

Katrina Kaif wore a stonewashed denim mini dress from Balmain featuring a plunging neckline and power shoulders

Love for denim

Katrina Kaif sported a beige jumpsuit by Reformation and paired it with a pair of sneakers.

Airport fashion

