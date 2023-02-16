Katrina Kaif’s snazzy looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress looks sizzling hot in a strappy sequin gown with a holographic effect
Sizzling
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She balances quirk and trend by styling these neon pants with a graphic-print white blouse
Quirky & Trendy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looks uber-stylish in this short black one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens
Uber Stylish
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for floral prints in a flower-patterned pantsuit by Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Floral Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked splendid in this short purple floral corset dress from the label Giuseppe Di Morabito
Purple Magic
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She dials up the style quotient in a wrap-style black and white dress with a thigh-high slit
Stripes Love
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked stunning in a white dress with bright, multicolour floral prints on it
Prettiest Girl
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She amped things up in a pristine white dress with dramatic feathery details on one sleeve
Diva Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She keeps things easy and snazzy in a minimal floral co-ord set
Easy Style
