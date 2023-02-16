Heading 3

Katrina Kaif’s snazzy looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 16, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress looks sizzling hot in a strappy sequin gown with a holographic effect

Sizzling 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She balances quirk and trend by styling these neon pants with a graphic-print white blouse

Quirky & Trendy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looks uber-stylish in this short black one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens

Uber Stylish

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She makes a snazzy case for floral prints in a flower-patterned pantsuit by Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Floral Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked splendid in this short purple floral corset dress from the label Giuseppe Di Morabito 

Purple Magic

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She dials up the style quotient in a wrap-style black and white dress with a thigh-high slit

Stripes Love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked stunning in a white dress with bright, multicolour floral prints on it

Prettiest Girl 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She amped things up in a pristine white dress with dramatic feathery details on one sleeve 

Diva Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She keeps things easy and snazzy in a minimal floral co-ord set 

Easy Style 

