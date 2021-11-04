nov 4, 2021
Katrina Kaif’s stunning eye makeup looks
You will always find Katrina with subtly defined eyes, but that doesn’t stop her from experimenting with her beauty looks
Like striking a bold eye makeup with a metallic blue shadow or super smokey eyes with a neutral glossy poutCredits: Anamika Khanna
But this one makes our hearts melt! The soft smokey cat eye with warm-toned eyes and glossy pink lips
Sporting a barely-there makeup look with light definition around the eyes through smokey eye shadow and mascara-laden lashes
Taking a minimalistic route, she went for a rosy eyeshadow with loads of mascara and contoured cheeks
Katrina puts her eyes in the spotlight with orange eyeshadow, smokey eyes, and filled-in brows
There’s magic in the frame. She goes for the classic winged eyeliner with oodles of mascara
How about this soft minimal makeup complimented with heavy mascara and perfectly filled-in brow?
She takes our breath away with her dramatic eye makeup with a subtle reddish tone over the lids and smokey eyes
Katrina went for kohl eyes lined with sleek liner and wispy lashes with soft red eyeshadow
Click Here
thanks for reading
next : Actors who own expensive bikes