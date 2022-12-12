Katrina Kaif’s
Top ethnic looks
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Dec 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress is looking mesmerising in a grey colour saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina is wearing a sheer black colour saree and looking gorgeous
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a pink colour saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina flaunts her perfect figure in a floral lehenga
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looks elegant in a peach colour salwar suit
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is posing for the camera in a sheer green colour saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks her best in red colour worked saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress stuns in a brown colour saree with an embroidery blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina opts for a yellow and red colour lehenga for a festive occasion
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s shimmer worked saree is perfect for any evening occasion
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.