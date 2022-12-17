Heading 3

Kriti to Katrina:
 Divas in orange sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a multicoloured maxi dress with printed roses from Gauri & Nainika

Kriti Sanon

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned a floral number by Magda Butrym and added a matching bulky blazer

Alia Bhatt

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a House of CB's Carina midi dress with two noodle straps and a thigh-high slit

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a Zimmermann long dress featuring a fitted corset and an A-line skirt

Katrina Kaif

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a spaghetti-strapped dress featuring a floral print in pink and green shades

Anushka Sharma

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone opted for a bright pink and green off-shoulder dress

Deepika Padukone

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a vibrant floral-printed dress from the label Reformation

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a lemon yellow crop top + skort set from Faithfull The Label

 Sara Ali Khan

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani opted for a red floral maxi dress from Arpita Mehta

Disha Patani

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a floral co-ord crop blouse and skirt from the shelves of fashion designer Emilia Wickstead's label

Sonam Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here