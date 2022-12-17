Kriti to Katrina:
Divas in orange sarees
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 17, 2022
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a multicoloured maxi dress with printed roses from Gauri & Nainika
Kriti Sanon
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned a floral number by Magda Butrym and added a matching bulky blazer
Alia Bhatt
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wore a House of CB's Carina midi dress with two noodle straps and a thigh-high slit
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a Zimmermann long dress featuring a fitted corset and an A-line skirt
Katrina Kaif
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a spaghetti-strapped dress featuring a floral print in pink and green shades
Anushka Sharma
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone opted for a bright pink and green off-shoulder dress
Deepika Padukone
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a vibrant floral-printed dress from the label Reformation
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a lemon yellow crop top + skort set from Faithfull The Label
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani opted for a red floral maxi dress from Arpita Mehta
Disha Patani
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a floral co-ord crop blouse and skirt from the shelves of fashion designer Emilia Wickstead's label
Sonam Kapoor
