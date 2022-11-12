Heading 3

Katrina to Alia:
Divas in shararas

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Source:  Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pink Manish Malhotra sharara set featuring a cropped blouse with spaghetti strap and high-rise flared pants.

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Ami Patel Instagra

Ananya Panday wore a green sharara by Ritika Mirchandani, which featured a noodle strap short kurta with flared shararas in the same colour 

Ananya Panday

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a deep red kurta and sharara set by Sabyasachi. She added a hand-embroidered organza dupatta along with it.

 Alia Bhatt

Source: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif wore a bright orange sharara which featured floral embroidery and accents of yellow pattern teamed up with a matching dupatta.

Katrina Kaif

Source: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone picked out a sharara set in an emerald green shade by Sabyasachi and a dupatta draped over one side.

Deepika Padukone

Source: Arpita Mehta Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow hand-embroidered blouse and leaf print sharara by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a long matching cape.

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon donned a pastel pink Shivan & Narresh two-piece colour-coordinated set. 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a gold and silver and white sharara suit, looking nothing less than royalty in it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore Ritika Mirchandani's 3-piece featuring a V-neck blouse embroidered with sparkling embellishments and long cape jacket.

Kiara Advani

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a velvet sharara set from the shelves of Sabyasachi, which had burnt gold beads and tassels to the hemline.

Priyanka Chopra

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here