Katrina to Alia:
Divas in shararas
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a pink Manish Malhotra sharara set featuring a cropped blouse with spaghetti strap and high-rise flared pants.
Source: Ami Patel Instagra
Ananya Panday wore a green sharara by Ritika Mirchandani, which featured a noodle strap short kurta with flared shararas in the same colour
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a deep red kurta and sharara set by Sabyasachi. She added a hand-embroidered organza dupatta along with it.
Source: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif wore a bright orange sharara which featured floral embroidery and accents of yellow pattern teamed up with a matching dupatta.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone picked out a sharara set in an emerald green shade by Sabyasachi and a dupatta draped over one side.
Source: Arpita Mehta Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow hand-embroidered blouse and leaf print sharara by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a long matching cape.
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon donned a pastel pink Shivan & Narresh two-piece colour-coordinated set.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a gold and silver and white sharara suit, looking nothing less than royalty in it.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore Ritika Mirchandani's 3-piece featuring a V-neck blouse embroidered with sparkling embellishments and long cape jacket.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a velvet sharara set from the shelves of Sabyasachi, which had burnt gold beads and tassels to the hemline.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.