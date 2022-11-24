Katrina to Alia:
Divas in white sarees
NOV 24, 2022
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a white silk saree with embroidery patterns and teamed it with an off-shoulder blouse
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a white ruffle saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with a strapless blouse
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a white silk saree from Punit Balana and styled it with a blouse with floral embroidery
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree accented with gota patti work
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a white lace saree from Zainab Salman and picked a sleeveless blouse with it
Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez wore a sheer white saree with a sleeveless blouse that came with intricate cutout details
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a white saree from Masaba Gupta with an all-over daisy-printed blouse
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a white saree from Dilnaz Karbhary and clubbed with a strappy plunging neckline bustier-style blouse
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a white saree with a sleeveless blouse by Manish Malhotra
