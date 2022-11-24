Heading 3

Katrina to Alia:
Divas in white sarees

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white silk saree with embroidery patterns and teamed it with an off-shoulder blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a white ruffle saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with a strapless blouse

Deepika Padukone

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a white silk saree from Punit Balana and styled it with a blouse with floral embroidery

Alia Bhatt

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree accented with gota patti work

Katrina Kaif

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a white lace saree from Zainab Salman and picked a sleeveless blouse with it

Kriti Sanon

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a sheer white saree with a sleeveless blouse that came with intricate cutout details

Jacqueline Fernandez

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a white saree from Masaba Gupta with an all-over daisy-printed blouse

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a white saree from Dilnaz Karbhary and clubbed with a strappy plunging neckline bustier-style blouse

Malaika Arora

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a white saree with a sleeveless blouse by Manish Malhotra

Ananya Panday

