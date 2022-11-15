Katrina to Deepika: Stars in red outfits
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 15, 2022
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore an off-shoulder red custom dress from Georges Hobeika and it also featured sleeves forming a scarf at the neck.
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a hot red latex bodycon dress from Milo Maria featuring a halter neckline and a keyhole cut out at her neck.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a bodycon red gown from Nookie. It featured dual halterneck straps and a thigh-high slit that added oomph to her look.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a red sleeveless gown featuring a high-low hemline, with a puffy trail by Ashi Studio
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor wore a red pleated gown by A Mindful Use of Resources. It featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra gave major boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit from Sergio Hudson’s fall 2021 collection.
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a floral strapless dress from Magda Butrym and bore a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a matching floral blazer.
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a red ruffle dress from AADNEVIK. It featured a keyhole plunging neckline and a skirt bottom with a high-low hemline.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a red dress and made us fall in love with her look. She paired it with a cropped full-sleeved half jacket.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a cutout sequin red mini dress which she paired with a solid red blazer.
