Katrina to Deepika: Stars in red outfits

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore an off-shoulder red custom dress from Georges Hobeika and it also featured sleeves forming a scarf at the neck.

 Sonam Kapoor

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a hot red latex bodycon dress from Milo Maria featuring a halter neckline and a keyhole cut out at her neck.

Deepika Padukone

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a bodycon red gown from Nookie. It featured dual halterneck straps and a thigh-high slit that added oomph to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a red sleeveless gown featuring a high-low hemline, with a puffy trail by Ashi Studio

Katrina Kaif

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor wore a red pleated gown by A Mindful Use of Resources. It featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gave major boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit from Sergio Hudson’s fall 2021 collection.

 Priyanka Chopra

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a floral strapless dress from Magda Butrym and bore a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a matching floral blazer.

 Alia Bhatt

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a red ruffle dress from AADNEVIK. It featured a keyhole plunging neckline and a skirt bottom with a high-low hemline. 

Ananya Panday

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a red dress and made us fall in love with her look. She paired it with a cropped full-sleeved half jacket.

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani wore a cutout sequin red mini dress which she paired with a solid red blazer.

Kiara Advani

