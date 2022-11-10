Heading 3

Katrina to Janhvi: Divas in red sarees

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt

 Alia Bhatt wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga saree. It also featured a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline. 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif donned a red sharara saree by designer Anita Dongre and paired it with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a chiffon red saree by Manish Malhotra. It had a floral work on the border, which she paired with a matching blouse.

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

 Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon donned a fiery red saree by Anita Dongre. The blouse featured intricate hand-painted florals and embroidery on it.

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a red saree by designer Arpita Mehta. She opted for a red bralette-inspired sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline.

Source: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a red printed saree by Sabyasachi which featured bold floral motifs. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Source: Chandini Whabi Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in a ruby red sheer saree from the shelves of the clothing label Torani.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan 

Sara Ali Khan picked out a chiffon saree and beneath this, she picked out dazzling gold pants, instead of opting for the normal skirt.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar draped herself in a red net saree and lace embroidered blouse by designer Amrita Thakur. 

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a red saree by the brand, Prémya by Manishii and paired it with a sheer embroidered full sleeves blouse.

