Heading 3
Katrina to Janhvi: Divas in red sarees
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga saree. It also featured a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif donned a red sharara saree by designer Anita Dongre and paired it with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor wore a chiffon red saree by Manish Malhotra. It had a floral work on the border, which she paired with a matching blouse.
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon donned a fiery red saree by Anita Dongre. The blouse featured intricate hand-painted florals and embroidery on it.
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wore a red saree by designer Arpita Mehta. She opted for a red bralette-inspired sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline.
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a red printed saree by Sabyasachi which featured bold floral motifs. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.
Source: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in a ruby red sheer saree from the shelves of the clothing label Torani.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan picked out a chiffon saree and beneath this, she picked out dazzling gold pants, instead of opting for the normal skirt.
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar draped herself in a red net saree and lace embroidered blouse by designer Amrita Thakur.
Click Here
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a red saree by the brand, Prémya by Manishii and paired it with a sheer embroidered full sleeves blouse.