Katrina to Priyanka:
Divas in wrap dress
Lubna
Khan
Dec 12, 2022
FASHION
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a wrap dress with ruching from Meshki that featured a plunge collared neckline
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a printed wrap dress from Diane Von Furstenberg with thigh-high boots
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a vibrant red Jason Wu silk crepe number that featured a pleated effect on the skirt
Source: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif chose a V-neck floral wrap dress with puffy sleeves
Source: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor wore a full sleeves white floral pastel blue wrap dress with nude heels
Source: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani opted for a red wrap dress with a high-low cut from Gemeli Power
Source: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a lilac wrap shirt-like silhouette with long balloon sleeves
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a brown wrap-style dress with a broad shoulder that came with a V-neck and full sleeves
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a red Magda Butrym dress with two flowers and structured shoulder pads
Source. Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza wore a rose print wrap dress with a similar printed fabric belt from the brand Cord
