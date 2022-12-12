Heading 3

Katrina to Priyanka:
Divas in wrap dress

Lubna
Khan

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a wrap dress with ruching from Meshki that featured a plunge collared neckline

Alia Bhatt

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a printed wrap dress from Diane Von Furstenberg with thigh-high boots

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a vibrant red Jason Wu silk crepe number that featured a pleated effect on the skirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif chose a V-neck floral wrap dress with puffy sleeves

Katrina Kaif

Source: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor wore a full sleeves white floral pastel blue wrap dress with nude heels

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

 Disha Patani opted for a red wrap dress with a high-low cut from Gemeli Power

Disha Patani

Source: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a lilac wrap shirt-like silhouette with long balloon sleeves

Kiara Advani

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a brown wrap-style dress with a broad shoulder that came with a V-neck and full sleeves

Kriti Sanon

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a red Magda Butrym dress with two flowers and structured shoulder pads

 Ananya Panday

Source. Dia Mirza Instagram 

Dia Mirza wore a rose print wrap dress with a similar printed fabric belt from the brand Cord

Dia Mirza

