Celebs in ruffle dress
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a powder-blue strapless ruffle dress custom-made by designer duo Brinda and Sneha.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore asymmetrical and dramatic white ruffles layered over a black bodycon dress from Robert Wun.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore an elegant off-shoulder corset-style dress that featured delicate ruffle detailing.
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a strapless mini dress from the clothing brand Aadnevik with little silver embellishment on it.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a red strapless outfit featuring a red bustier and a matching skirt that had ruffles.
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a strapless pink gown by Michael Cinco that featured a statement ruffle neckline
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned a lilac ruffled tulle gown by Monsoori with a plunging neckline.
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a halter red dress from AADNEVIK by Hila Aadnevik & Kristian Aadnevik.
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty picked a ruffled pink dress by Tran Hung which had a satin belt.
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a strapless ensemble from Atelier Zuhra. It also featured a voluminous ruffled skirt with high-low hem.
