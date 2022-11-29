Heading 3

Katrina to Sara:
Celebs in ruffle dress 

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a powder-blue strapless ruffle dress custom-made by designer duo Brinda and Sneha. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore asymmetrical and dramatic white ruffles layered over a black bodycon dress from Robert Wun.

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore an elegant off-shoulder corset-style dress that featured delicate ruffle detailing.

Katrina Kaif

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a strapless mini dress from the clothing brand Aadnevik with little silver embellishment on it.

SARA ALI KHAN

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a red strapless outfit featuring a red bustier and a matching skirt that had ruffles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a strapless pink gown by Michael Cinco that featured a statement ruffle neckline

Deepika Padukone

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned a lilac ruffled tulle gown by Monsoori with a plunging neckline.

Alia Bhatt

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a halter red dress from AADNEVIK by Hila Aadnevik & Kristian Aadnevik.

Ananya Panday

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty picked a ruffled pink dress by Tran Hung which had a satin belt. 

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a strapless ensemble from Atelier Zuhra. It also featured a voluminous ruffled skirt with high-low hem. 

Kriti Sanon

