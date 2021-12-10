FASHION
The big, fat Indian wedding
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan
Video: Pinkvilla
Guests
The wedding was attended only by close family and friends
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Just Married
In their first couple picture, the newlyweds are seen with big smiles on their wedding day
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sabyasachi Bride
Katrina Kaif rocked a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi and looked like the ultimate Punjabi bride in it!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Punjabi Bridal Look
Her regal lehenga featured handwoven matka silk tilla work and a thick gold embroidered zardozi border in velvet
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kaleera & Chooda
Kat's accessories included gold kaleera and chooda which were beautifully designed by Rahul Luthra
Video: Rahul Luthra Instagram
Henna Design
Katrina's henna design was a deep, rich shade and went all the way up to her forearms, featuring traditional and ethnic motifs all over
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Suave Groom
Beside her, Vicky Kaushal looked like royalty in a traditional Sabyasachi white sherwani
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Handsome Groom
The groom's ivory outfit featured classic Bengal tiger buttons on his kurta
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Perfect Couple
It's safe to say the duo looked perfect and happy in love with each other
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
