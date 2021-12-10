FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

10 DEC 2021

DATE

AUTHOR

WEDDING LOOK

VICKY KAUSHAL

&

KATRINA KAIF

------------------------

------------------------

The big, fat Indian wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan

Video: Pinkvilla

Guests

The wedding was attended only by close family and friends

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Just Married

In their first couple picture, the newlyweds are seen with big smiles on their wedding day

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sabyasachi Bride

Katrina Kaif rocked a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi and looked like the ultimate Punjabi bride in it!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Punjabi Bridal Look

Her regal lehenga featured handwoven matka silk tilla work and a thick gold embroidered zardozi border in velvet

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kaleera & Chooda

Kat's accessories included gold kaleera and chooda which were beautifully designed by Rahul Luthra

Video: Rahul Luthra Instagram


Henna Design

Katrina's henna design was a deep, rich shade and went all the way up to her forearms, featuring traditional and ethnic motifs all over

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Suave Groom

Beside her, Vicky Kaushal looked like royalty in a traditional Sabyasachi white sherwani

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Handsome Groom

The groom's ivory outfit featured classic Bengal tiger buttons on his kurta

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Perfect Couple

It's safe to say the duo looked perfect and happy in love with each other

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best dressed celebs at Lokmat Awards

Click Here