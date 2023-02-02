Katrina-Yami: Unique Mangalsutra designs
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya opted for a minimalistic mangalsutra which has a single-stone embellishment
Athiya Shetty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her mangalsutra is designed in black onyx and pearls along with two huge diamonds. It is a Sabyasachi creation
Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
Her mangalsutra is extremely simple and subtle. The black beaded necklace was accompanied by a tiny solitaire in the centre
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress’s mangalsutra has beads of diamond and a floral design right in the middle
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress wears a sleek mangalsutra. It features thin layer of round black onyx and has three diamonds attached to it
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The mangalsutra is made of 18-karat yellow gold. It features round black onyx inserts and has diamonds
Yami Gautam
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She wears two lines short black beads mangalsutra necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with diamond studs
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She gave a personal touch to her mangalsutra by getting her and Anand Ahuja's star signs embedded
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Priyanka wore a simple and elegant drop-shaped diamond mangalsutra
Priyanka Chopra
