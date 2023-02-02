Heading 3

Katrina-Yami: Unique Mangalsutra designs

FEB 02, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya opted for a minimalistic mangalsutra which has a single-stone embellishment

Athiya Shetty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her mangalsutra is designed in black onyx and pearls along with two huge diamonds. It is a Sabyasachi creation

Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

Her mangalsutra is extremely simple and subtle. The black beaded necklace was accompanied by a tiny solitaire in the centre

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress’s mangalsutra has beads of diamond and a floral design right in the middle

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress wears a sleek mangalsutra. It features thin layer of round black onyx and has three diamonds attached to it

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The mangalsutra is made of 18-karat yellow gold. It features round black onyx inserts and has diamonds

Yami Gautam

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She wears two lines short black beads mangalsutra necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with diamond studs

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She gave a personal touch to her mangalsutra by getting her and Anand Ahuja's star signs embedded

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka wore a simple and elegant drop-shaped diamond mangalsutra

Priyanka Chopra

