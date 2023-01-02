Katrina's looks to steal
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Jan 02, 2023
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has opted for subtle and minimalistic makeup
Subtle makeup
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has focused on highlighters and is looking perfect
Highlighters
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is flaunting her skin in no makeup look
No makeup
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has applied red lipstick and her makeup game is also on point
Bold
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is looking pretty in black leather short dress
Soft makeup
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her makeup is featuring her toned cheekbones
Tone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has done pink toned makeup and is looking beautiful
Blush
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She loves to keep it natural mostly
Natural makeup
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is showing off her blemish free skin in the picture
Shine
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.