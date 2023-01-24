Heading 3

Katy Perry’s Style File

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 24, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Puffed Sleeves

Katy Perry donned a light blue A-line dress featuring oversized puffed sleeves and bejeweled pumps

Image: Getty Images

Lilac Gown

The Unconditionally singer amazingly modeled a very billowy lilac gown featuring oversized puffed-sleeves and a pair of plunging stone earrings

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry looks beautiful as she performs on stage wearing this floral long dress

Floral Dress

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry’s vibrant maternity style is looking super perfect in this neon frock

Maternity Style

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry strutted in style sporting this one-shoulder red mini bejeweled dress

Resplendent In Red

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry stuns in a busty denim corset with a matching baggy jeans and huge bow

Denim Look

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry dazzles in an extravagant baby pink gown featuring silver accents and a lot of ruffles

Pretty In Pink

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry flaunts her figure wearing this flattering royal blue printed dress with matching high heels

Royal Blue

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry made heads turn as she donned this white sheer gown adorned with musical notes

Grammys Look

