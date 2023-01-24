Katy Perry’s Style File
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 24, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Puffed Sleeves
Katy Perry donned a light blue A-line dress featuring oversized puffed sleeves and bejeweled pumps
Image: Getty Images
Lilac Gown
The Unconditionally singer amazingly modeled a very billowy lilac gown featuring oversized puffed-sleeves and a pair of plunging stone earrings
Taylor Swift’s Best Fashion Moments
Emma Watson’s Style Diary
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry looks beautiful as she performs on stage wearing this floral long dress
Floral Dress
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry’s vibrant maternity style is looking super perfect in this neon frock
Maternity Style
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry strutted in style sporting this one-shoulder red mini bejeweled dress
Resplendent In Red
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry stuns in a busty denim corset with a matching baggy jeans and huge bow
Denim Look
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry dazzles in an extravagant baby pink gown featuring silver accents and a lot of ruffles
Pretty In Pink
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry flaunts her figure wearing this flattering royal blue printed dress with matching high heels
Royal Blue
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry made heads turn as she donned this white sheer gown adorned with musical notes
Grammys Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.