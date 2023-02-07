Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Keerthy-Pooja:
Cues to slay a pantsuit

Let us take cues on how to slay a pantsuit by looking at some top picks by the Southern divas

Making a case for pantsuits

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefined chic in a black pantsuit with a green belt, paired with specs, and minimal makeup

Lady in black

National Award-Winning star Keerthy Suresh made a lot of heads turn in a green pantsuit. She complemented the ensemble with some ethnic jewelry

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Mixing it up

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna showed how to colour block with a red pantsuit teamed with blue heels

Cues to colour block

Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh once again left the fashion police awestruck in a blue pantsuit with shimmering stripes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The oomph factor

The diva made quite an impression in a fashionable lilac and lime green color-blocked suit set, along with a green crop top underneath

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Making an impression

F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia raised the glamor quotient in an orange pantsuit with open wavy tresses, and orange-toned makeup

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Orange is the new black

The Kirik Party actress looked smoldering in a white pantsuit by Pinko Cady with a black ribbon which she wore for an event

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Fashion goals

The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal paired a blush-pink striped blazer with a white crop top and matching trousers

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Classy all the way

The Oh Baby star Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked chic in a blue pantsuit that was accompanied by a floral net top underneath

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

A true fashionista

