FEB 07, 2023
Keerthy-Pooja:
Cues to slay a pantsuit
Let us take cues on how to slay a pantsuit by looking at some top picks by the Southern divas
Making a case for pantsuits
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefined chic in a black pantsuit with a green belt, paired with specs, and minimal makeup
Lady in black
National Award-Winning star Keerthy Suresh made a lot of heads turn in a green pantsuit. She complemented the ensemble with some ethnic jewelry
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Mixing it up
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna showed how to colour block with a red pantsuit teamed with blue heels
Cues to colour block
Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh once again left the fashion police awestruck in a blue pantsuit with shimmering stripes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The oomph factor
The diva made quite an impression in a fashionable lilac and lime green color-blocked suit set, along with a green crop top underneath
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Making an impression
F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia raised the glamor quotient in an orange pantsuit with open wavy tresses, and orange-toned makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Orange is the new black
The Kirik Party actress looked smoldering in a white pantsuit by Pinko Cady with a black ribbon which she wore for an event
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Fashion goals
The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal paired a blush-pink striped blazer with a white crop top and matching trousers
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Classy all the way
The Oh Baby star Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked chic in a blue pantsuit that was accompanied by a floral net top underneath
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A true fashionista
