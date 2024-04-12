Heading 3
Fashion
Keerthy Suresh’ Ethereal Looks
Keerthy’s unique saree stole the show! Her black and gold ensemble is indeed a mesmerizing choice!
A vibrant yellow hued saree is an elegant pick; she accessorised her look with heavy jhumkas and gajra bun hairstyle
Suresh stunned in an ultramarine blue pantsuit; accessorized with gold metal jewelry
The stunning actress’ striped saree look made heads turn; she paired it alongside a black sleeveless blouse and accessorized the look with statement earrings
The Mahanati Actress looked gorgeous in this lavender hued frill adorned saree; paired alongside a strapless corset style blouse and accessorized with a pearl choker
The South sensation’s traditional saree is a simple yet a graceful choice; she wore a white saree adorned with a golden border, paired alongside a scalloped edge blouse and Indian jewelry
She stunned in an icy-blue ensemble; consisting of an embroidered crop top and sleeveless blazer; paired with flowy pants
A multicolored sharara ensemble is every desi girl’s ideal traditional outfit; Keerthy opted for a similar fit and paired it with a green-hued dupatta
Suresh aced this blingy look in a sequin embellished silver saree, paired alongside a matching blouse
Keerthy’s olive green full length gown adorned with a body hugging silhouette is a classy fit!
