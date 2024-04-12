Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 12, 2024

Keerthy Suresh’ Ethereal Looks

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

Keerthy’s unique saree stole the show! Her black and gold ensemble is indeed a mesmerizing choice! 

#1

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

A vibrant yellow hued saree is an elegant pick; she accessorised her look with heavy jhumkas and gajra bun hairstyle 

#2

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

Suresh stunned in an ultramarine blue pantsuit; accessorized with gold metal jewelry 

#3

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

The stunning actress’ striped saree look made heads turn; she paired it alongside a black sleeveless blouse and accessorized the look with statement earrings 

#4

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

The Mahanati Actress looked gorgeous in this lavender hued frill adorned saree; paired alongside a strapless corset style blouse and accessorized with a pearl choker 

#5

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

#6

The South sensation’s traditional saree is a simple yet a graceful choice; she wore a white saree adorned with a golden border, paired alongside a scalloped edge blouse and Indian jewelry 

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

She stunned in an icy-blue ensemble; consisting of an embroidered crop top and sleeveless blazer; paired with flowy pants 

#7

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

A multicolored sharara ensemble is every desi girl’s ideal traditional outfit; Keerthy opted for a similar fit and paired it with a green-hued dupatta

#8

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

Suresh aced this blingy look in a sequin embellished silver saree, paired alongside a matching blouse 

#9

Image source- Instagram@keerthysureshofficial

Keerthy’s olive green full length gown adorned with a body hugging silhouette is a classy fit! 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here