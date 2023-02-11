FEB 11, 2023
Keerthy Suresh's easy breezy hairstyles
Time and again, Keerthy Suresh has given us cues on how to rock some easy yet stylish hairstyles, here are some examples.
A style icon
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The National Award Winning star paired her white saree look with a low messy bun.
The messy bun
The Dasara actress donned a high ponytail with a checkered co-ord set and black blazer.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The neat ponytail
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
When the stunner posed for a car selfie in a blue T-shirt and open wavy tresses.
Let them be
Keerthy Suresh was seen posing in a simple saree with half-tied hair during Onam 2022.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The festive look
Doesn't she look like 'elegance personified' in this ethnic avatar and side braids?
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The side braid
The Mahanati star dazzles in a metallic desi attire. She completed her look with her open hair with messy waves.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The messy waves
Have a look at this photograph of Keerthy Suresh posing for a candid picture in a headband.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The headband look
The diva makes a strong case for straight hair in this picture donning a metallic saree and matt makeup.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The straight look
Take a look at Keerthy posing in a low ponytail with a crop cop and striped skirt.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The low ponytail
