Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 11, 2023

Keerthy Suresh's easy breezy hairstyles 

Time and again, Keerthy Suresh has given us cues on how to rock some easy yet stylish hairstyles, here are some examples.

A style icon

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award Winning star paired her white saree look with a low messy bun.

The messy bun

The Dasara actress donned a high ponytail with a checkered co-ord set and black blazer.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The neat ponytail

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

When the stunner posed for a car selfie in a blue T-shirt and open wavy tresses.

Let them be

Keerthy Suresh was seen posing in a simple saree with half-tied hair during Onam 2022.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The festive look

Doesn't she look like 'elegance personified' in this ethnic avatar and side braids?

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The side braid

The Mahanati star dazzles in a metallic desi attire. She completed her look with her open hair with messy waves.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The messy waves

Have a look at this photograph of Keerthy Suresh posing for a candid picture in a headband.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The headband look

The diva makes a strong case for straight hair in this picture donning a metallic saree and matt makeup.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The straight look

Take a look at Keerthy posing in a low ponytail with a crop cop and striped skirt.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The low ponytail

