Keerthy Suresh’s love for black
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
mar 15, 2023
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy pulls off a chic co-ord set with a black blazer on
Co-ord set
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Watch Keerthy Suresh rock a pair of baggy pants and a printed t-shirt
Black and white
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
A cool black leather jacket on a skirt ensemble shows how chic her wardrobe is
Black leather jacket
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
A simple black t-shirt on some cool denim joggers is all Keerthy needs to look vogue
Keeping it simple
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She looks stunning in this silver-black gown
Shimmering and black
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She wore a black crop-top over a long flowy skirt with stripes of black and yellow
Summer vibes
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh casually sipping on some chai in her printed black top
Gorgeous in black
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh in yet another shimmery black gown with long sleeves
Black gown
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She wore a blazer on top of her black dress to create this beautiful ensemble
Beauty in black
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh dancing in a black saree is all you need to see today
Black Saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.