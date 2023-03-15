Heading 3

Keerthy Suresh’s love for black

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 15, 2023

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy pulls off a chic co-ord set with a black blazer on

Co-ord set

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Watch Keerthy Suresh rock a pair of baggy pants and a printed t-shirt

Black and white

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

A cool black leather jacket on a skirt ensemble shows how chic her wardrobe is

Black leather jacket

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

A simple black t-shirt on some cool denim joggers is all Keerthy needs to look vogue

Keeping it simple

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She looks stunning in this silver-black gown

Shimmering and black 

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She wore a black crop-top over a long flowy skirt with stripes of black and yellow

Summer vibes

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh casually sipping on some chai in her printed black top 

Gorgeous in black

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh in yet another shimmery black gown with long sleeves

Black gown

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She wore a blazer on top of her black dress to create this beautiful ensemble

Beauty in black

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh dancing in a black saree is all you need to see today

Black Saree

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here