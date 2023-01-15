JAN 15, 2023
Keerthy Suresh's pristine white outfits
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh loves to keep the fashion police on their toes with her sartorial choices. Let us take a look at some of her best numbers in white.
Love for white
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The stunner looks smoldering in a white salwar kameez with self-embroidery.
The embroidered suit
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress is a sight for the sore eyes in a white off-shoulder gown.
The off-shoulder gown
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Nothing looks more regal than a saree and this photograph of the Mahanati star is a proof of that
Love for six-yards
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh wished all ‘Eid Mubarak’ with a ravishing picture in white ethnic attire.
Eid Mubarak
The National Award-Winning actress went for a white striped dress for her Spain vacation. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, and open tresses.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Brunch in white
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She nailed another casual look in a white shirt, along with blue denims and thread earrings.
Casual it is
The stunner wore a white backless pearl ensemble with an elaborate neck design and a thigh-high slit by designer Abhishek Sharma.
Backless pearl dress
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The Dasara actress opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble in a multicolored top, white denims, matching sneakers and black shades.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Pop of color
Keerthy Suresh melted hearts in this white saree with floral print which she paired with sleeveless blouse.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The floral saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.