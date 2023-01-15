Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 15, 2023

Keerthy Suresh's pristine white outfits

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh loves to keep the fashion police on their toes with her sartorial choices. Let us take a look at some of her best numbers in white.

Love for white

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The stunner looks smoldering in a white salwar kameez with self-embroidery.

The embroidered suit

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress is a sight for the sore eyes in a white off-shoulder gown.

The off-shoulder gown

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Nothing looks more regal than a saree and this photograph of the Mahanati star is a proof of that

Love for six-yards 

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh wished all ‘Eid Mubarak’ with a ravishing picture in white ethnic attire.

Eid Mubarak

The National Award-Winning actress went for a white striped dress for her Spain vacation. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, and open tresses.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Brunch in white

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She nailed another casual look in a white shirt, along with blue denims and thread earrings.

Casual it is

The stunner wore a white backless pearl ensemble with an elaborate neck design and a thigh-high slit by designer Abhishek Sharma.

Backless pearl dress

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Dasara actress opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble in a multicolored top, white denims, matching sneakers and black shades. 

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Pop of color

Keerthy Suresh melted hearts in this white saree with floral print which she paired with sleeveless blouse.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The floral saree

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here