AUGUST 28, 2021
Keerthy Suresh's striking saree looks
Keerthy oozes oomph in this satin white saree with a stylish drape paired with a V-neck blouse CREDITS :- @chandan_venigella
We are awestruck! She wore a kasavu saree and paired it with a checkered mint-toned blouse and traditional jewellery
The diva made a serious case for chiffon sarees as she flaunted this lilac-hued drape adorned with a thick border
Keerthy slayed in this blazer drape patterned saree. What caught our attention was that she rounded off her look with a Gucci belt @sujeesh_bose
The actress looked lovely in this beige saree with a scalloped hem. She paired it with a high neck floral embroidered blouse and striking earrings
What can beat the allure of a Sabyasachi saree? Keerthy looks classic in this pastel saree teamed with a floral blouse @neil_chakraborty
She stole our hearts in this magenta contemporary saree worn with a monochrome blouse and an encrusted belt @kiransaphotography
The ‘Ring Master’ actress looks scintillating in this plain midnight blue saree paired with a shimmery blouse and silver sandals @kiransaphotography
A regal number! Keerthy spells elegance in a cream silk saree with a hint of pink on the borders paired with a matching blouse and jhumkas @chandan_venigella
