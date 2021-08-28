AUGUST 28, 2021

Keerthy Suresh's striking saree looks

Keerthy oozes oomph in this satin white saree with a stylish drape paired with a V-neck blouse

CREDITS :- @chandan_venigella 

We are awestruck! She wore a kasavu saree and paired it with a checkered mint-toned blouse and traditional jewellery

The diva made a serious case for chiffon sarees as she flaunted this lilac-hued drape adorned with a thick border

Keerthy slayed in this blazer drape patterned saree. What caught our attention was that she rounded off her look with a Gucci belt

@sujeesh_bose

The actress looked lovely in this beige saree with a scalloped hem. She paired it with a high neck floral embroidered blouse and striking earrings

What can beat the allure of a Sabyasachi saree? Keerthy looks classic in this pastel saree teamed with a floral blouse

 @neil_chakraborty

She stole our hearts in this magenta contemporary saree worn with a monochrome blouse and an encrusted belt

@kiransaphotography

The ‘Ring Master’ actress looks scintillating in this plain midnight blue saree paired with a shimmery blouse and silver sandals

@kiransaphotography

A regal number! Keerthy spells elegance in a cream silk saree with a hint of pink on the borders paired with a matching blouse and jhumkas

@chandan_venigella

