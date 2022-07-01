Heading 3

Keerthy Suresh's style log

Joyce Joyson

JULY 01, 2022

FASHION

 Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram Photo: Dia John Photography

Keerthy Suresh always manages to put her best sartorial foot forward and epitomises elegance in this white, intricate thread-embroidered kurta worn with palazzo pants and dupatta

Picture of grace

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram Photo: Dia John Photography

The actress wore a white dress decked out with intricate golden beads bearing a pink border at the ankles. She styled it with a pastel blue, pink, and white striped dupatta

Captivating look

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Photo: Dia John Photography

Dressed in a flirty, floral lavender floral dress that comes with full sleeves and a square neckline

Lavender love

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She spells royal elegance in this silver saree adorned with a zari border and styled with a matching half-sleeved blouse

Royal allure

Her off-duty wardrobe is equally chic in this bright orange ripped sleeveless dress with white borders and a side slit detail

Orange punch

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Image: Archa Mehta Instagram

The Mahanati actress shined with all her might in this blingy metallic sequin sharara set comprising of a plunging neckline, sleeveless kurta, and flared pants

Shimmery sequins

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy rolls out the floral charm in this soft pink saree bearing a scalloped sequinned border, paired with a sleeveless blouse doused in sequins

Enchanting

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Looking like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow floral-printed, ruffled saree worn with an intricately embroidered blouse

Sunshine hue

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She cuts a stylish figure in this pink bodycon, high-neck dress with gathered details at the waist and a thigh-high slit

Fabulous

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy opted for a yellow high-neck short dress bearing floral patterns and frill details over the shoulder and the waist

Delightsome

