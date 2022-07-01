Heading 3
Keerthy Suresh's style log
Joyce Joyson
JULY 01, 2022
FASHION
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram Photo: Dia John Photography
Keerthy Suresh always manages to put her best sartorial foot forward and epitomises elegance in this white, intricate thread-embroidered kurta worn with palazzo pants and dupatta
Picture of grace
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram Photo: Dia John Photography
The actress wore a white dress decked out with intricate golden beads bearing a pink border at the ankles. She styled it with a pastel blue, pink, and white striped dupatta
Captivating look
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Photo: Dia John Photography
Dressed in a flirty, floral lavender floral dress that comes with full sleeves and a square neckline
Lavender love
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She spells royal elegance in this silver saree adorned with a zari border and styled with a matching half-sleeved blouse
Royal allure
Her off-duty wardrobe is equally chic in this bright orange ripped sleeveless dress with white borders and a side slit detail
Orange punch
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Image: Archa Mehta Instagram
The Mahanati actress shined with all her might in this blingy metallic sequin sharara set comprising of a plunging neckline, sleeveless kurta, and flared pants
Shimmery sequins
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy rolls out the floral charm in this soft pink saree bearing a scalloped sequinned border, paired with a sleeveless blouse doused in sequins
Enchanting
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Looking like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow floral-printed, ruffled saree worn with an intricately embroidered blouse
Sunshine hue
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She cuts a stylish figure in this pink bodycon, high-neck dress with gathered details at the waist and a thigh-high slit
Fabulous
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy opted for a yellow high-neck short dress bearing floral patterns and frill details over the shoulder and the waist
Delightsome
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sonakshi Sinha’s snazzy monochrome looks