Kendall Jenner’s street style

April 19, 2021

Kendall is spotted in loose olive green pants, a white shirt and a colourful sweater vest

Credits : Getty Image

The supermodel keeps it simple in a sweatshirt and a pair of leggings

Credits : Getty Image

She looks stunning in a tie and dye sweatshirt and body-hugging leggings

Credits : Getty Image

She pairs a simple white t-shirt with cream coloured jeans

Credits : Getty Image

She slays in a black sweatshirt and matching leggings

Credits : Getty Image
Kendall looks super stylish in a turtleneck, camel pants and a yellow sweater vest
Credits : Getty Image

She goes for an all-white look as she pairs a white t-shirt with matching pants and a white shirt jacket

Credits : Getty Image

The diva looks beautiful in a white turtleneck, black pants, and a brown overcoat

Credits : Getty Image

She shows off her toned body in a black Nike sports bra and matching leggings

Credits : Getty Image

We are loving her look of a yellow sports bra and black leggings. She completes her outfit with a short black shrug

Credits : Getty Image

