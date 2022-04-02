Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 02, 2022
Kendall Jenner’s top fashion moments
Black Love
Image: Getty Images
At the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 Party, Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet in an extravagant black dress with an exaggerated tulle neckline and a floor-sweeping train
Sheer Givenchy Number
Image: Getty Images
For her MET Gala 2021 look, she picked out a sheer Givenchy dress that was doused with crystals all over
And at the 2017 Met Gala, the starlet made headlines as she stepped out in a black sheer La Perla dress that was a bold statement in itself!
Image: Getty Images
Sheer La Perla Dress
For the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall made jaws drop as she wore a Schiaparelli sheer dress and nothing but nude high-waist underwear beneath it!
2018 Cannes Look
Image: Getty Images
She then rocked a black see-through dress from Cavalli Couture on the red carpet with embroidery of black intertwining snakes
Image: Getty Images
See-through Cavalli Couture
Image: Getty Images
On the runway, she set the ball rolling in a red hot tulle number by Giambattista Valli
Red Romance
Image: Getty Images
Her halterneck black dress from Aadnevik at the MTV Movie Awards in 2016 elevated her slender frame effortlessly
Black For The Win
Image: Getty Images
Later, the same year, the supermodel made heads turn at an event in NYC as she posed in a black sheer ruched dress from Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Number
Image: Getty Images
At the American Music Awards 2014, she sported a nude corset and a pair of black shorts beneath a wrap-style sheer dress, and made us go gaga!
AMAs Look
Image: Getty Images
She looked adorable in an unusual bubblegum pink mini dress with three-tiered sleeves and a feathered neckline
Pretty In Pink
