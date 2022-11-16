Kendall Jenner's bold gowns & dresses
Image: Getty Images
Over the years, Kendall Jenner has solidified her position as a fashion icon, and here she went for a sheer, figure-hugging gown dripped in crystals with embellished shoulder pads.
Image: Getty Images
The stunner has clearly mastered the art of sheer dressing, giving us a glimpse of the same in this black close-neck dress with intertwining snake embroidery.
Image: Getty Images
The runway queen looks angelic in this white sheer tulle gown with a tiered bodice that comes with a risque, plunging neckline.
Image: Getty Images
Kendall never fails to deliver a show-stopping look in about everything she wears, but here she stepped up her game in La Perla's black sheer dress with a daring cut-out and slit.
Image: Getty Images
Sticking to her trademark style, she wore a sheer black halter neck, wrap-style heavily patterned dress that came with a unique front slit.
Image: Getty Images
No one rocks a tulle number the way Kendall does! Dolled up in a red plunging V-neckline, tulle gown with a high-low hemline and exaggerated sleeves.
Image: Getty Images
Sporting a sheer black ruched Dolce and Gabbana dress with a corsetted bodice and embellished neckline.
Image: Getty Images
The star raises the temperature in this black, high-low halterneck dress with a lace-up neckline and added a black belt that cinched her waist.
Image: Getty Images
The diva cuts a stylish figure in this sheer net, patterned mini dress featuring a plunging neckline, and cutesy bow detail at her waist worn with pantyhose.
Image: Getty Images
Lastly, she looked spectacular in this strapless, dramatic black gown that bore an exaggerated tulle neckline and a floor-sweeping trail.
