Kendall Jenner's comfy street style
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing that can ever go wrong with a white tee and this look of Kendall Jenner sporting it with cream pants is simple and elegant
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a blue denim dress paired with black leather boots for one of casual outings
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner clubbed a stunning overcoat with a high-neck tee and trousers during one of her stylish outings
Image: Getty Images
Talk about spicing up a simple look and this knitted vest pairing along with plain brown trousers is one of Kendall's best looks
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing more comfortable than a sweatshirt and jeggings and this photo shows how Kendall also enjoys sporting a comfy look
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner's love for white is evident from her outfit choices and we love this plain yet classy look for an outing
All White
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner's olive green pants clubbed with a white shirt and a cute cardigan make for a cosy yet stylish look
Image: Getty Images
Probably one of the best outfit choices for air travel, this simple look of Kendall consists of a black pullover and matching leggings
Black Pullover
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner knows how to make winter fashion comfortable and stylish and this look of her in a fleece jacket is exactly that
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner gave formal wear her own twist as she donned a beige waistcoat with black trousers during her outing
