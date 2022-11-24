Heading 3

​​Kendall Jenner's comfy street style

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing that can ever go wrong with a white tee and this look of Kendall Jenner sporting it with cream pants is simple and elegant

White Tee

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a blue denim dress paired with black leather boots for one of casual outings

Denim Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner clubbed a stunning overcoat with a high-neck tee and trousers during one of her stylish outings

Overcoats

Image: Getty Images

Talk about spicing up a simple look and this knitted vest pairing along with plain brown trousers is one of Kendall's best looks

Knitted Vest

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing more comfortable than a sweatshirt and jeggings and this photo shows how Kendall also enjoys sporting a comfy look

Sweatshirt

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's love for white is evident from her outfit choices and we love this plain yet classy look for an outing

All White

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's olive green pants clubbed with a white shirt and a cute cardigan make for a cosy yet stylish look

Olive Green Pants

Image: Getty Images

Probably one of the best outfit choices for air travel, this simple look of Kendall consists of a black pullover and matching leggings

Black Pullover

Image: Getty Images 

Kendall Jenner knows how to make winter fashion comfortable and stylish and this look of her in a fleece jacket is exactly that

Fleece Jacket 

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner gave formal wear her own twist as she donned a beige waistcoat with black trousers during her outing

Waistcoat and Trousers

