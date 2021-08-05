Khloe Kardashian’s best pants looks August 05, 2021
Khloe stuns in a printed blue crop top that she has paired with matching pants
She rocks a black tube top with matching black pants
The beauty slays in a long-sleeved white blouse and matching trousers
She shows off her toned body in a brown and black corset top and tight patent leather pants
She shines in a sequined blazer that she has paired with matching skinny pants
She poses in a stylish printed long-sleeved top that she has paired with matching joggers
She looks glamorous in a printed bralette and matching pants. She has paired a long shrug and black knee-high boots with them
She dazzles in a black satin top and body-hugging patent leather trousers
We love her leopard print biker shorts that she has paired with a matching crop top
She flaunts her curves in a black blazer and black pants
