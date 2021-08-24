AUGUST 24, 2021
Khushi Kapoor in grand lehengas
Khushi Kapoor recently donned a multi-layered stunning blue Anita Dongre Forest Pixie crop top skirt set paired with handcrafted fine jewellery and looked stunning as ever
She dressed up in a Anushree Reddy raw silk lehenga set that was tailored with zardozi embroidery. With a pair of white sneakers, she looked like a sight to behold
The diva looked like an angel in her all-white dashing lehenga look
Like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi loves experimenting with sharp makeup looks and chic hairstyles to go with her ethnic lehengas
Khushi looked like an Indian Barbie doll in her pink floral lehenga. The applique work and sparkly embroidery made it a winning choice for a sangeet ceremony
aHer Falguni Shane Peacock number was a contemporary styled lehenga that was dosed in glittery sequins
Her traditional look featuring a golden half sleeve top, bright orange silk skirt and a heavy brocade matching dupatta was a vision to behold
Khushi’s lavender lehenga featuring white floral details is a perfect pick for intimate weddings and parties
The Kapoor sisters sparkled in glittery luxe lehengas and floored us with their glam style
For a wedding in Bali, Khushi opted for the Jade by Monica & Karishma’s navy blue and pink lehenga set. It featured lace trim details at the neckline and a tie-up feature at the back
