AUGUST 24, 2021

Khushi Kapoor in grand lehengas

 Khushi Kapoor recently donned a multi-layered stunning blue Anita Dongre Forest Pixie crop top skirt set paired with handcrafted fine jewellery and looked stunning as ever

She dressed up in a Anushree Reddy raw silk lehenga set that was tailored with zardozi embroidery. With a pair of white sneakers, she looked like a sight to behold

The diva looked like an angel in her all-white dashing lehenga look


Like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi loves experimenting with sharp makeup looks and chic hairstyles to go with her ethnic lehengas

Khushi looked like an Indian Barbie doll in her pink floral lehenga. The applique work and sparkly embroidery made it a winning choice for a sangeet ceremony

aHer Falguni Shane Peacock number was a contemporary styled lehenga that was dosed in glittery sequins

Her traditional look featuring a golden half sleeve top, bright orange silk skirt and a heavy brocade matching dupatta was a vision to behold

Khushi’s lavender lehenga featuring white floral details is a perfect pick for intimate weddings and parties

The Kapoor sisters sparkled in glittery luxe lehengas and floored us with their glam style

For a wedding in Bali, Khushi opted for the Jade by Monica & Karishma’s navy blue and pink lehenga set. It featured lace trim details at the neckline and a tie-up feature at the back

