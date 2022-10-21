Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 21, 2022

FASHION

Khushi Kapoor in chic western dresses

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Making a strong case for a winning winter look, Khushi looked chic in a green and black plaid sweater dress from Zara.

Chic Winter Style

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She oozed glamour in a backless halter-neck dress embellished with sparkles. 

Oozing Glamour 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This printed brown bodycon dress with a cut-out at the neckline hugged her frame snugly and looked absolutely flattering on her! 

Brown Is Not Boring

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For a party-ready look, she posed with her sisters in a mini dress with rhinestone embellishments. 

Jazzy Look 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For her birthday celebrations, she had picked out a beautiful pink corset-inspired dress with strappy sleeves.

Pretty In Pink

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked brunch-ready in a chic spaghetti-strapped dress that featured a keyhole detail on the square neckline, and intricate cut-outs on the back. 

Brunch-ready Look

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She stepped out in a pretty white floral puffed sleeve midi dress with a bodice for cousin Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party.

Floral Galore

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies star looked pretty as she posed in a flirty floral dress which came with puffy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Charming As Always

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She showed off her toned frame in a body-hugging ribbed black dress with barely-there strappy sleeves.

Stop & Stare

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She managed to up the glam factor in a monochrome strapless number. 

High On Glam

