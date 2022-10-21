pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 21, 2022
FASHION
Khushi Kapoor in chic western dresses
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Making a strong case for a winning winter look, Khushi looked chic in a green and black plaid sweater dress from Zara.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She oozed glamour in a backless halter-neck dress embellished with sparkles.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This printed brown bodycon dress with a cut-out at the neckline hugged her frame snugly and looked absolutely flattering on her!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For a party-ready look, she posed with her sisters in a mini dress with rhinestone embellishments.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For her birthday celebrations, she had picked out a beautiful pink corset-inspired dress with strappy sleeves.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked brunch-ready in a chic spaghetti-strapped dress that featured a keyhole detail on the square neckline, and intricate cut-outs on the back.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She stepped out in a pretty white floral puffed sleeve midi dress with a bodice for cousin Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies star looked pretty as she posed in a flirty floral dress which came with puffy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She showed off her toned frame in a body-hugging ribbed black dress with barely-there strappy sleeves.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She managed to up the glam factor in a monochrome strapless number.
