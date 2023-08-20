Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

August 20, 2023

Khushi Kapoor in party outfits

Khushi Kapoor

The fashion icon often lays out major fashion goals. Here are some outfit inspirations for parties

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Awestruck 

Khushi Kapoor's ravishing look in the cut out co-ord set will leave people awestruck at the party

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Party-ready

Khushi looks all set to be the show stealer in bright yellow lace co-ord set

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

White love

Khushi kept it simple in all white bodycon dress with minimalistic jewellery

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Chocolaty

The brown dress with layers looks super chic and trendy

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Flaunt 

Khushi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she flaunts her figure in a see-through black outfit 

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Glam 

Khushi upped the glam game in an abstract printed dress

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Classic in Black

The Archies actress dons an all black fit with laced corset top and skinny jeans

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Chic

Khushi Kapoor kept all things chic in white tank top and beige flared pants with the shrug

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Stunner

Khushi's purple satin dress with a halter neckline and a bun is perfect for a party

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

