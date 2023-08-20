pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 20, 2023
Khushi Kapoor in party outfits
Khushi Kapoor
The fashion icon often lays out major fashion goals. Here are some outfit inspirations for parties
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Awestruck
Khushi Kapoor's ravishing look in the cut out co-ord set will leave people awestruck at the party
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Party-ready
Khushi looks all set to be the show stealer in bright yellow lace co-ord set
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
White love
Khushi kept it simple in all white bodycon dress with minimalistic jewellery
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Chocolaty
The brown dress with layers looks super chic and trendy
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Flaunt
Khushi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she flaunts her figure in a see-through black outfit
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Glam
Khushi upped the glam game in an abstract printed dress
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Classic in Black
The Archies actress dons an all black fit with laced corset top and skinny jeans
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Chic
Khushi Kapoor kept all things chic in white tank top and beige flared pants with the shrug
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Stunner
Khushi's purple satin dress with a halter neckline and a bun is perfect for a party
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
