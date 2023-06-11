Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 11, 2023

Khushi Kapoor in pretty dresses

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a skin-tight black dress

Fashionista Vibes


She made a striking case for mini dress in this short purple number with a halter neck

Gorgeous

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in an all-white ribbed bodycon dress

Turning Heads

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Woman In Black

She brought some glam to the table in a stunning black dress from Monot

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked lovely in this strappy floral midi dress with a thigh-high slit

Floral Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi is a sight to behold in this mint-green floral dress featuring a lacy neckline

Stunning

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This strappy bodycon dress with abstract patterns looked amazing on her

OOTD

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She served a snazzy look in a short butter-yellow dress

Modish

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actor kept things cool yet stylish in a lilac-hued floral dress

Lilac Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

She looked brunch-ready in a chic spaghetti-strapped dress

Snazzy Look

