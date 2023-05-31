pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 31, 2023
Khushi Kapoor in
pretty white outfits
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor turned all heads as she posed in an all-white ribbed bodycon dress
Turning Heads
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely in this strappy floral midi dress with a thigh-high slit
Floral Love
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked splendid in a white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Delightful Whites
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actress served desi glam in a sheer white floral-embroidered saree
Contemporary
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse looked gorgeous on her
Spectacular
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She aced an off-duty look in a ribbed white buttoned top
Off-duty
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked pretty as always in a white dress adorned with dainty floral prints
Pretty
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded some Y2K vibes in a pleated micro-mini skirt and a grey jumper
Y2K vibes
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her off-duty look in a pair of loose beige pants, a white tank top, and a cut-sleeve shrug is on point
Casual
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Throwing it back to this lovely desi look where she wore a beautiful white lehenga
Throwback
