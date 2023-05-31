Heading 3

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 31, 2023

Khushi Kapoor in
pretty white outfits

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor turned all heads as she posed in an all-white ribbed bodycon dress

Turning Heads

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked lovely in this strappy floral midi dress with a thigh-high slit

Floral Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked splendid in a white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Delightful Whites

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actress served desi glam in a sheer white floral-embroidered saree

Contemporary

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse looked gorgeous on her

Spectacular

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She aced an off-duty look in a ribbed white buttoned top

Off-duty

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked pretty as always in a white dress adorned with dainty floral prints

Pretty

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded some Y2K vibes in a pleated micro-mini skirt and a grey jumper

Y2K vibes

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Her off-duty look in a pair of loose beige pants, a white tank top, and a cut-sleeve shrug is on point

Casual

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Throwing it back to this lovely desi look where she wore a beautiful white lehenga

Throwback

