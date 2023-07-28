Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor is a style diva 

Khushi Kapoor is a style diva

Khushi Kapoor upped the glam quotient in a stunning black ensemble by Manish Malhotra

Glamorous

She is a fashion delight in this strapless white dress

White Delight

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Purple Love

This purple mini dress with a halter neck elevated her frame

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in an all-white ribbed bodycon dress 

Turning Heads

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Archies actress looked chic in a black bodycon dress 

Stunner

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi looks like a million bucks in this embellished creation by Falguni Shane Peacock

Desi Gal

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She elevated the desi look in an exquisite white chikankari lehenga 

Delightful Whites

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Her wedding-guest look in a sheer white saree with intricate floral embroidery is flawless

Contemporary

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram 

She looked spectacular in a white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse

Spectacular 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She opted for a bright yellow co-ord set to vibe with summer days

Vibrant Hues

