Khushi Kapoor is all things chic
Nov 14, 2022
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looked gorgeous in a floral slip dress featuring a plunging neckline. Her bangs added extra charm to her look.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow spaghetti crop top and matching pants featuring criss-cross detailing.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid looked all things stylish in a white crop top paired with a pleated min skirt.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi upped the hotness quotient as she wore a checkered bralette with black shorts and a checkered hat.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Kapoor sisters looked chic and pretty in shades of pink.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Khushi wore a light brown pantsuit with a matching bralette-like top.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi flaunted her perfectly toned body in a purple bikini topped with a matching sheer jacket.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi was seen soaking up the sun in a blue sweater crop top and white trousers.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi stunned in a nude-colored strapless straight-fit gown. She rounded off her look with a minimal necklace and a low bun.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi dazzled in a shimmery strappy gown that came with a thigh-high slit.
