Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor is all things chic

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked gorgeous in a floral slip dress featuring a plunging neckline. Her bangs added extra charm to her look.

Flower power

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow spaghetti crop top and matching pants featuring criss-cross detailing.

Yellove

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked all things stylish in a white crop top paired with a pleated min skirt.

Sunkissed

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi upped the hotness quotient as she wore a checkered bralette with black shorts and a checkered hat. 

Beach babe

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Kapoor sisters looked chic and pretty in shades of pink. 

Stylish sisters

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Khushi wore a light brown pantsuit with a matching bralette-like top. 

Boss babe

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi flaunted her perfectly toned body in a purple bikini topped with a matching sheer jacket.

Pool ready

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi was seen soaking up the sun in a blue sweater crop top and white trousers. 

Soaking up the sun

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi stunned in a nude-colored strapless straight-fit gown. She rounded off her look with a minimal necklace and a low bun.

Elegant beauty

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi dazzled in a shimmery strappy gown that came with a thigh-high slit.

Shine on

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here