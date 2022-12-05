Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor looks
 Fab in dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The Archies actor was glowing as she posed in a peach strapless floor-length dress paired up with a matching scarf and gold chain to accessorize it.

Pretty Princess

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi’s style game is on rock high, wearing a marvelous crystal dress with an amazing cut-out neckline and a side slit for that extra oomph. 

Bling bling 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The actress looked so gorgeous and beautiful in a lilac printed summer dress, with her long tresses only adding to the look.

Lilacs 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Dazzling in a red leather ensemble by Ookioh and House of CB, she looked nothing short of a Diva.

Fiery red

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Twirling in a stunning Anita Dongre lehenga in blue and she accessorized it with a pair of gold earrings and a bangle. 

Shades of Blue 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi loves her traditionals as she rocks yet another lehenga in pink by Manish Malhotra. 

Pretty in pinks

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a rustic brown bodycon dress, she looked stunning.

Rustic bodycon

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Style your next night out with an outfit like Khushi is wearing a yellow monochrome spaghetti top with matching trousers. 

Yellow mellow 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She looked smoking hot in a black cut-out dress by Monot, styling it with golden bangles and messy slicked-back hair.

Sexy black 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The actress opted for a white and yellow embroidered saree with a straight neckline blouse for her Diwali celebrations

Proper pataka 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here