Khushi Kapoor looks
Fab in dresses
Sakshi Singh
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actor was glowing as she posed in a peach strapless floor-length dress paired up with a matching scarf and gold chain to accessorize it.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi’s style game is on rock high, wearing a marvelous crystal dress with an amazing cut-out neckline and a side slit for that extra oomph.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked so gorgeous and beautiful in a lilac printed summer dress, with her long tresses only adding to the look.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Dazzling in a red leather ensemble by Ookioh and House of CB, she looked nothing short of a Diva.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Twirling in a stunning Anita Dongre lehenga in blue and she accessorized it with a pair of gold earrings and a bangle.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi loves her traditionals as she rocks yet another lehenga in pink by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a rustic brown bodycon dress, she looked stunning.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Style your next night out with an outfit like Khushi is wearing a yellow monochrome spaghetti top with matching trousers.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked smoking hot in a black cut-out dress by Monot, styling it with golden bangles and messy slicked-back hair.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The actress opted for a white and yellow embroidered saree with a straight neckline blouse for her Diwali celebrations
