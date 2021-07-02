Khushi Kapoor’s JULY 02, 2021
Gorgeous Lehenga Looks
Fresh, contemporary, and every bit eye-catching is this grey lehenga layered skirt that Khushi Kapoor has paired with a matching blouse
Taking things a notch higher, Khushi exuded modern Indian princess vibes in a flared peacock blue lehenga skirt and a plunging-neck crop top from designer Anita Dongre's ateliers
For a wedding in Bali, the young fashionista had picked out a navy blue lehenga skirt with intricate pink floral embroidery and a solid-coloured one-shoulder blouse
And for another wedding in India, she took the vibrant route by decking up in a beautiful raw silk lehenga replete with zardozi embroidery
In this pink hand crystal work embroidered lehenga set designed by duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, Khushi is a sight to behold!
For cousin Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi function, the younger Kapoor sister chose a royal blue ensemble by Manish Malhotra and rounded off the look with a gold box clutch
In a statement-making snow white lehenga featuring intricate pearl detailing, Khushi Kapoor set the perfect example of a modern-era bridesmaid
Exuding major springtime vibes in a gorgeous floral pink lehenga, Khushi ensures that her traditional look is feminine, delicate, and breathtaking!
Parts bold and elegant, her embellished beige lehenga skirt and a matching off-shoulder blouse with delicate sheer sleeves seem to be the perfect pick for evening functions
And her lavender lehenga set that included an embellished sleeveless blouse, a skirt with beaded embroidery and frills on the hem, and a matching dupatta has our heart!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla