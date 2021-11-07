Nov 7, 2021

Fashion

Khushi Kapoor’s stylish winter closet

Recurring attire in her winter closet, an oversized sweater is what Khushi Kapoor swears by to keep her warm and stylish

Oversized sweater

And the best way to style an oversized sweater, according to the young fashionista, is by wearing it with a pleated mini skirt and black boots!

While spending her winter days with sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi likes to opt for an off-shoulder sweater with a distressed neckline

Off-shoulder knitwear

During a winter brunch date, the Gen-Z starlet prefers to pair her sweater with a cropped cardigan and high-waisted flared jeans

Cropped cardigan

A must-have winter staple, this leather jacket in Khushi’s wardrobe is perfect for spending an outdoor winter evening in!

Leather jacket 

To add a pop of colour and brighten up dull winter days, all she needs is a hot pink sweater!

Pop of colour

Not all plaid blazers are boring! And this pink, blue and black checkered double-breasted blazer proves the point right

Plaid blazer

According to Khushi, a colour-block buttoned-up cardigan is perfect to keep things simple yet chic

Buttoned-up cardigan

Not limiting her winter outfits to just sweaters, Kapoor likes to include a stylish knitted co-ord set that is perfect for an evening look

Matching knit co-ords

To stay warm when the temperature goes down, Khushi likes to bundle up in a fuzzy teddy coat and a cashmere scarf

Teddy coat 

