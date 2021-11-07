Nov 7, 2021
Fashion
Khushi Kapoor’s stylish winter closet
Neenaz
Recurring attire in her winter closet, an oversized sweater is what Khushi Kapoor swears by to keep her warm and stylish
Oversized sweaterCredits: Instagram
And the best way to style an oversized sweater, according to the young fashionista, is by wearing it with a pleated mini skirt and black boots!Credits: Instagram
While spending her winter days with sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi likes to opt for an off-shoulder sweater with a distressed necklineCredits: Instagram
Off-shoulder knitwear
During a winter brunch date, the Gen-Z starlet prefers to pair her sweater with a cropped cardigan and high-waisted flared jeans
Cropped cardiganCredits: Instagram
A must-have winter staple, this leather jacket in Khushi’s wardrobe is perfect for spending an outdoor winter evening in!
Leather jacket Credits: Instagram
To add a pop of colour and brighten up dull winter days, all she needs is a hot pink sweater!
Pop of colourCredits: Instagram
Not all plaid blazers are boring! And this pink, blue and black checkered double-breasted blazer proves the point right
Plaid blazerCredits: Instagram
According to Khushi, a colour-block buttoned-up cardigan is perfect to keep things simple yet chic
Buttoned-up cardiganCredits: Instagram
Not limiting her winter outfits to just sweaters, Kapoor likes to include a stylish knitted co-ord set that is perfect for an evening look
Matching knit co-ordsCredits: Instagram
To stay warm when the temperature goes down, Khushi likes to bundle up in a fuzzy teddy coat and a cashmere scarf
Teddy coat Credits: Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: 10 Times Tabu redefined grace