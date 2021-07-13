Khushi Kapoor is a true trendsetter! JULY 13, 2021
If you think Khushi Kapoor is too young to be a trendsetter, think again! Because the 21-year-old is all set to be the newest style icon of Gen-Z!
Recently during a photoshoot, Khushi took things to the next level by pairing her cut-out swimsuit with a pair of bright red latex pants and glam makeup!
Next, she hopped on the hot-girl-summer trend and showed us how to accentuate her body’s best features in a high-cut swimsuit with V-cut bottoms
Once in a while, she also loves to bring the itsy-bitsy micro-mini back and we are ever so thankful for that!
But later when she takes the not-so-common plaid route, she still gets our nod of approval!
Remember when dual-toned cardigans were a thing? Khushi Kapoor surely does, otherwise she wouldn’t be wearing a cropped ivory+pistachio-green cardigan for her outing in NYC!
The art of layering comes as natural to her as any other fashionista out there! An oversized leather blazer over a ribbed knit top is the simplest layering hack we all can learn from her
While we are at it, let us quickly appreciate another of her ‘90s looks that the young fashionista is also fond of!
Y2K fashion is the next big trend on her radar. For Arjun Kapoor’s birthday eve, she paired her shiny faux leather pants by H&M with a black strappy top
Just when we thought scarf tops are out of trend, one fleeting glance at Khushi’s outdoor look here has made us change our mind!
Be it sneakers and bodycon or sneakers and a lehenga, Khushi seems to revolutionise the classic looks with her super-easy take!
And not just her outfits, her makeup game is equally on point! Her bright pink eyes with a hint of glimmer around them serve enough evidence!
For more updates on fashion and beauty, follow Pinkvilla