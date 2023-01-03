Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The young starlet looked stunning in a satin halter-neck dress in a purple hue

Purple Haze

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She made a chic case for floral dresses by wearing a strappy white midi dress with a thigh-high slit

Chic in Florals

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For a snazzy OOTD, she chose a strappy bodycon dress that had colourful abstract patterns on it

Snazzy OOTD

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She flaunts her hourglass figure in a mint-green floral dress that features a lacy neckline and strappy detailing

Stunning 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She upped the ante in a risque black Monot dress featuring low-rise midriff-baring cut-outs

Gorgeous Much

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this simple yet stunning white ribbed midi dress with a plunging neckline and keyhole details

White Delight 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She serves a winning winter look in a green and black plaid sweater dress from Zara

Pretty As Always 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actor kept things easy and pretty in a lilac-hued floral dress with a floral print in shades of pink and yellow

Lilac Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor showed off her gorgeous curves in a sexy brown bodycon dress with a cut-out detail around the neck

Brown Swirl

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

A fan of floral outfits, she chose a simple yet chic white floral dress with puffed sleeves for a wedding party

Floral Galore 

