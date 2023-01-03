Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 03, 2023
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The young starlet looked stunning in a satin halter-neck dress in a purple hue
Purple Haze
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She made a chic case for floral dresses by wearing a strappy white midi dress with a thigh-high slit
Chic in Florals
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For a snazzy OOTD, she chose a strappy bodycon dress that had colourful abstract patterns on it
Snazzy OOTD
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She flaunts her hourglass figure in a mint-green floral dress that features a lacy neckline and strappy detailing
Stunning
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She upped the ante in a risque black Monot dress featuring low-rise midriff-baring cut-outs
Gorgeous Much
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this simple yet stunning white ribbed midi dress with a plunging neckline and keyhole details
White Delight
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She serves a winning winter look in a green and black plaid sweater dress from Zara
Pretty As Always
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actor kept things easy and pretty in a lilac-hued floral dress with a floral print in shades of pink and yellow
Lilac Love
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor showed off her gorgeous curves in a sexy brown bodycon dress with a cut-out detail around the neck
Brown Swirl
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A fan of floral outfits, she chose a simple yet chic white floral dress with puffed sleeves for a wedding party
Floral Galore
