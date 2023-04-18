Khushi Kapoor’s best desi looks
APRIL 18, 2023
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor looks like a million bucks in Falguni Shane Peacock’s embellished creation
Glamorous
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection
Delightful Whites
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her wedding-guest look in a sheer white saree with intricate floral embroidery is on point
Contemporary Touch
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Prettiest In Pink
Khushi looked radiant in a baby pink chikankari lehenga
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She amps things up in a striking yellow floral lehenga by Anita Dongre
Stunner
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked beautiful in a lavender-hued chikankari suit
Simple Glam
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse looks perfect on her
Spectacular
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The young starlet redefines elegance in a simple white and pink kurta set
Elegant
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She keeps things effortlessly classic in a purple embellished kurta
Purple Haze
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actress looked lovely in a yellow lehenga and a metallic chainmail blouse
Splendid In Yellow
