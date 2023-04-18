Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s best desi looks

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 18, 2023

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks like a million bucks in Falguni Shane Peacock’s embellished creation

Glamorous

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection

Delightful Whites

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Her wedding-guest look in a sheer white saree with intricate floral embroidery is on point

Contemporary Touch 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Prettiest In Pink 

Khushi looked radiant in a baby pink chikankari lehenga 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She amps things up in a striking yellow floral lehenga by Anita Dongre

Stunner

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked beautiful in a lavender-hued chikankari suit 

Simple Glam

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse looks perfect on her

Spectacular 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The young starlet redefines elegance in a simple white and pink kurta set 

Elegant 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She keeps things effortlessly classic in a purple embellished kurta 

Purple Haze

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actress looked lovely in a yellow lehenga and a metallic chainmail blouse 

Splendid In Yellow

