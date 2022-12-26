Khushi Kapoor’s
date night looks
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A halter-neck outfit is never not pretty. Khushi looks remarkable in this deep purple dress
Halter-neck dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looks refreshing in this pastel-hued noodle-strap dress
Noodle-straps for the win!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This pair of yellow-co-ord set can be a star piece in your wardrobe. The criss-cross pattern totally amps up the look
Yellow co-ords
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This brown body-hugging dress with a unique cut-out pattern looks spectacular on Khushi
Brown bodycon dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid makes heads turn with this stunning white gown with a side slit
White slit gown
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Take inspiration from Khushi for an adorable and cozy fit for your next date night
Cozy fits
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This light pink corset gown is an absolute must-have. Khushi looks gorgeous in this amazing in this beautiful outfit
Corset gown
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
A pretty netted top and a simple pair of blue denims can be the perfect outfit for a quick date night
Netted top and denim
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi keeps it absolutely classy in this full-sleeved white shirt and stylish black denim pants
Keeping it classy
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi oozes oomph in this blingy and shimmery thigh-high slit gown
Bling love
