Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor’s
date night looks

                  pinkvilla 

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

A halter-neck outfit is never not pretty. Khushi looks remarkable in this deep purple dress

Halter-neck dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looks refreshing in this pastel-hued noodle-strap dress

Noodle-straps for the win!

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This pair of yellow-co-ord set can be a star piece in your wardrobe. The criss-cross pattern totally amps up the look

Yellow co-ords

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This brown body-hugging dress with a unique cut-out pattern looks spectacular on Khushi

Brown bodycon dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid makes heads turn with this stunning white gown with a side slit

White slit gown

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Take inspiration from Khushi for an adorable and cozy fit for your next date night

Cozy fits

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This light pink corset gown is an absolute must-have. Khushi looks gorgeous in this amazing in this beautiful outfit

Corset gown

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

A pretty netted top and a simple pair of blue denims can be the perfect outfit for a quick date night

Netted top and denim

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi keeps it absolutely classy in this full-sleeved white shirt and stylish black denim pants

Keeping it classy

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi oozes oomph in this blingy and shimmery thigh-high slit gown

Bling love

