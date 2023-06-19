pinkvilla
Khushi Kapoor’s easy summer looks
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and easy in a pair of beige trousers and a white crop top
Chic Max
She serves a snazzy brunch look in a strappy white floral dress
Snazzy
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is ready to hit the beach in white drawstring shorts and a mauve sports bra
Beach Ready
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Delight In White
The Archies actress is a fashion delight in this ribbed white dress
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Her chic athleisure style in this neutral-hued co-ord and a black cap is on point
Athleisure Look
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She opts for a bright yellow co-ord set to keep the summer vibe alive
Vibrant Hues
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She serves a modish OOTD in a checkered mini skirt and a ribbed crop top
Modish
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
This Burberry bikini top, bucket hat, and a pair of denim shorts sum up her chic summer look
On Fleek
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi keeps it cool and casual in a two-piece co-ord set and a black sports bra
Casual
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She sets the temperature soaring in a purple bikini and a matching cover-up
Purple Days
