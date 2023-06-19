Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 19, 2023

Khushi Kapoor’s easy summer looks 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and easy in a pair of beige trousers and a white crop top

Chic Max


She serves a snazzy brunch look in a strappy white floral dress

Snazzy 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She is ready to hit the beach in white drawstring shorts and a mauve sports bra

Beach Ready

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Delight In White

The Archies actress is a fashion delight in this ribbed white dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Her chic athleisure style in this neutral-hued co-ord and a black cap is on point

Athleisure Look

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She opts for a bright yellow co-ord set to keep the summer vibe alive

Vibrant Hues

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She serves a modish OOTD in a checkered mini skirt and a ribbed crop top

Modish

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

This Burberry bikini top, bucket hat, and a pair of denim shorts sum up her chic summer look

On Fleek

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi keeps it cool and casual in a two-piece co-ord set and a black sports bra

Casual

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She sets the temperature soaring in a purple bikini and a matching cover-up

Purple Days

