Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

MAR 18, 2023

Khushi Kapoor’s effortless style

Khushi Kapoor showed off her svelte figure in a bodycon black dress that hugged her in all the right places

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Fashionista

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked stunning in a short purple dress with a halter neck and a long train

Stunning

She keeps things chic and snazzy in a short checkered skirt and a black knit blouse

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Style On Point

The starlet turns heads as she poses in a ribbed all-white bodycon dress

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Turning Heads

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Glam Queen

She exudes glam vibes in this bright yellow co-ord set with criss-cross details

She looks absolutely gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

White Delight

Khushi rocks a wedding-guest look in a sheer white saree with intricate floral embroidery

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Contemporary Touch

She upped the hotness quotient in a stunning black Monot dress featuring midriff-baring cut-outs 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Woman In Black

She exudes chic-girl vibes in a ribbed high-neck white top and a checkered mini skirt

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Chic Girl

Simple and fuss-free, her desi look in this lavender-hued chikankari suit is on point

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Simplicity At Its Best

