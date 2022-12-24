Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's
ethnic looks

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked like a dream in a white embroidered net saree styled with a chic blouse

White beauty

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked pretty in a pink ethnic suit

Pink love

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi dished out princess vibes in a beautiful pink embroidered lehenga

Princess in pink

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi rocked a shimmery bralette-like choli with an elaborative yellow lehenga

Hello sunshine

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looked elegant in a purple chikankari kurta and matching palazzo pants

Pretty in purple

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked breathtaking in a blue and white lehenga

Bewitching in blue

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Khushi looked regal in a blue Anarkali dress featuring golden embellishments

Ethereal beauty

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi rocked white sneakers with a heavily embroidered yellow lehenga

Quirky in yellow

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi donned a white lehenga and completed her look with a cool hairdo

Sunkissed

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi’s white lehenga is all things gorgeous

Dreamy

