Khushi Kapoor’s fab dress collection

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet was decked up in a simple yet stunning white ribbed midi dress that came with a plunging neckline and keyhole details. 

Going Basic

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She raised the hotness level as she posed in a risque black Monot dress featuring low-rise midriff-baring cut-outs.

Gorgeous Is The Word

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She managed to set the internet ablaze with her ravishing look in this semi-sheer sky blue bodycon dress.

Oomph Factor 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She made a strong case for a winning winter look in a green and black plaid sweater dress from Zara.

Green Love

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor showed off her petite figure in a sexy brown bodycon dress with a cut-out around the neckline. 

Brown Swirl

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Her sparkly golden dress with a deep back and halter neck gave away major outfit fashion goals!

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looked party-ready with her sister and her BFF in a little shimmery dress with a cowl neck. 

Party-ready

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For her birthday celebrations, she was beautifully dressed up in a pink corset-inspired dress.

Pretty In Pink

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Making a chic case for wedding guest style, she stepped out wearing a pretty white floral dress with puffed sleeves.

Floral Galore

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She aced another glamorous look in a simple yet stunning monochrome strapless dress. 

High On Glam

