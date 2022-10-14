Khushi Kapoor’s fab dress collection
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 14, 2022
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet was decked up in a simple yet stunning white ribbed midi dress that came with a plunging neckline and keyhole details.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She raised the hotness level as she posed in a risque black Monot dress featuring low-rise midriff-baring cut-outs.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She managed to set the internet ablaze with her ravishing look in this semi-sheer sky blue bodycon dress.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She made a strong case for a winning winter look in a green and black plaid sweater dress from Zara.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor showed off her petite figure in a sexy brown bodycon dress with a cut-out around the neckline.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Her sparkly golden dress with a deep back and halter neck gave away major outfit fashion goals!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looked party-ready with her sister and her BFF in a little shimmery dress with a cowl neck.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For her birthday celebrations, she was beautifully dressed up in a pink corset-inspired dress.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Making a chic case for wedding guest style, she stepped out wearing a pretty white floral dress with puffed sleeves.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She aced another glamorous look in a simple yet stunning monochrome strapless dress.
