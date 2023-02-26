Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's fab outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 26, 2023

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi Kapoor makes a striking case for winter wear in this teddy coat and a midi-length knit dress

Flawless 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

She puts her fashionable foot forward in a stunning purple dress with a long train

Purple Magic

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She is a visual treat in this offwhite chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection

White Delight

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She rocks the contemporary desi look in a sheer white saree with intricate floral embroidery

Contemporary Touch 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Khushi takes the chic route in an all-yellow strapless dress from Summer Somewhere

Sweet Yellow

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet looks flawless in this ribbed all-white bodycon dress 

Turning Heads

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She raised the hotness quotient in a risque black Monot dress featuring midriff-baring cut-outs 

Hotness Alert

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She is a total glam queen in this bright yellow co-ord set with criss-cross details

Glam Queen 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She picked out a white and blue Anita Dongre lehenga and ensured that all eyes were on her

Stunning

