Khushi Kapoor's fab outfits
FEB 24, 2023
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor makes a striking case for winter wear in this teddy coat and a midi-length knit dress
Flawless
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She puts her fashionable foot forward in a stunning purple dress with a long train
Purple Magic
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is a visual treat in this offwhite chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection
White Delight
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She rocks the contemporary desi look in a sheer white saree with intricate floral embroidery
Contemporary Touch
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Khushi takes the chic route in an all-yellow strapless dress from Summer Somewhere
Sweet Yellow
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looks flawless in this ribbed all-white bodycon dress
Turning Heads
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She raised the hotness quotient in a risque black Monot dress featuring midriff-baring cut-outs
Hotness Alert
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is a total glam queen in this bright yellow co-ord set with criss-cross details
Glam Queen
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She picked out a white and blue Anita Dongre lehenga and ensured that all eyes were on her
Stunning
