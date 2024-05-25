Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 26, 2024

Khushi Kapoor’s Fashion Chronicles

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

Khushi’s desi Barbie look was indeed mesmerizing! She completed her look with a beautiful hairstyle and emerald choker

#1

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

Kapoor looked party-ready in a black bodycon top paired with a brown leather skirt; she accessorised her look with minimal accessories 

#2

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

The Archies actress looked stunning in a beige shimmery dress. She complemented her look with a sleek bun 

#3

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

A perfect Valentine outfit!Khushi looked gorgeous in a bright red off-shoulder short dress with drop trail detailing, paired with red heels

#4

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

Khushi looked regal in a beautiful embellished bodycon gown. She paired it with a diamond choker, earrings and a sleek bun

#5

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

A black dress can never disappoint!She completed her look with glazed makeup and minimal accessories 

#6

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

#7

She looked beautiful and elegant in a fuschia pink corset slit dress, paired with matching heels 

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

Khushi made a solid statement in this beige embellished ensemble, paired with emerald earrings and a braided hairstyle

#8

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

Kapoor slays traditional and western looks alike! She donned a purple saree, paired with a traditional choker and low bun

#9

Image source: Instagram@khushi05k

Khushi looked ravishing in this black cut-out dress that enhanced her curves immaculately

#10

