Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 26, 2024
Khushi Kapoor’s Fashion Chronicles
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
Khushi’s desi Barbie look was indeed mesmerizing! She completed her look with a beautiful hairstyle and emerald choker
#1
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
Kapoor looked party-ready in a black bodycon top paired with a brown leather skirt; she accessorised her look with minimal accessories
#2
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
The Archies actress looked stunning in a beige shimmery dress. She complemented her look with a sleek bun
#3
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
A perfect Valentine outfit!Khushi looked gorgeous in a bright red off-shoulder short dress with drop trail detailing, paired with red heels
#4
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
Khushi looked regal in a beautiful embellished bodycon gown. She paired it with a diamond choker, earrings and a sleek bun
#5
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
A black dress can never disappoint!She completed her look with glazed makeup and minimal accessories
#6
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
#7
She looked beautiful and elegant in a fuschia pink corset slit dress, paired with matching heels
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
Khushi made a solid statement in this beige embellished ensemble, paired with emerald earrings and a braided hairstyle
#8
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
Kapoor slays traditional and western looks alike! She donned a purple saree, paired with a traditional choker and low bun
#9
Image source: Instagram@khushi05k
Khushi looked ravishing in this black cut-out dress that enhanced her curves immaculately
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.