nov 2, 2021
Khushi Kapoor’s favourite expensive bags
Adding an expensive twist to her chic look, Khushi Kapoor styled her white crop top and plaid pants with an expensive brown-hued crossbody bag from Chanel
Khushi is often seen carrying a classic blue monogrammed saddle bag by Christian Dior and it costs a whopping USD 4000 approximately which converts to Rs 2.9 lakh!
The Gen Z fashionista’s bag closet also includes the Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag that costs around Rs 2 lakh, making it an expensive buy
A fan of high-end labels, Khushi never forgets to complete her look with a chic brown bag from Gucci
Her Chanel bucket bag with a drawstring closure is also a striking accessory that can easily catch anyone’s attention!
A bag that she likes to carry during her trips, the Balenciaga graffiti bag comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh!
Similarly, this Maison Goyard’s tote bag is also one of her favourite companions and is estimated to cost somewhere around Rs 111,637!
This tiny black chain bag from Prada may not look as gorgeous to the eyes as expensive it is!
So is this blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddle bag that is priced at Rs 162,239!
Chic and modern, this mini embossed belt bag from Jacquemus is worth Rs 37,581 and is a fairly expensive pick
